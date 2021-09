Javid hopes decision on jabs for all 12 to 15-year-olds will be taken ‘shortly’

A final decision on whether to offer jabs to all healthy 12 to 15-year-olds could be made within days, despite advisers deciding against recommending a mass rollout.

The UK’s four chief medical officers (CMOs) are to consider further evidence following a request by Health Secretary Sajid Javid and his counterparts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Mr Javid said advice from the CMOs will be considered, building on advice provided by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), “before making a decision shortly”.

But it is not recommending vaccination of all 12 to 15-year-olds, despite ministers indicating they favoured a broader programme and pressing for a quick decision.

The JCVI said that as coronavirus presents only a very low risk to healthy children, the marginal benefit of vaccination to their own health is not great enough to support mass vaccination from a purely health perspective.

The committee also said it had investigated the extremely rare events of inflammation of the heart muscle, known as myocarditis, after Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

While the condition can result in short periods of hospital observation, followed by typically swift recoveries, the JCVI has concluded the medium to long-term outcomes are still uncertain and more follow-up time is needed to get a clearer picture.

(PA Graphics)

“Taking a precautionary approach, this margin of benefit is considered too small to support universal Covid-19 vaccination for this age group at this time. The committee will continue to review safety data as they emerge.”

(PA Graphics)

Mr Javid said he was “grateful” for the expert advice from the committee.

He said on Friday: “Along with health ministers across the four nations, I have today written to the chief medical officers to ask that they consider the vaccination of 12 to 15-year-olds from a broader perspective, as suggested by the JCVI.

“We will then consider the advice from the chief medical officers, building on the advice from the JCVI, before making a decision shortly.”

It means about 200,000 more children will be invited for vaccines.

The decision comes exactly a week after the Department of Health and Social Care confirmed preparations were under way to ensure the NHS was ready to offer coronavirus jabs to all 12 to 15-year-olds in England from early September.

The department had said it wanted to be “ready to hit the ground running”.

(PA Graphics)

The Government has said if all 12 to 15-year-olds were to be offered a vaccine, parental or carer consent will be sought as it is in other school immunisation programmes.

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann said he agrees the issue of a wider rollout “warrants further consideration”.

Welsh Government Health Minister Eluned Morgan said she had asked the country’s chief medical officer “to provide guidance at the earliest opportunity on the clinical and wider health benefits of vaccinating this age group”, while Scottish Health Minister Humza Yousaf said he had asked for the review to be conducted “as soon as possible”.

(PA Graphics)