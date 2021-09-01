Travel recovery lifts WH Smith sales ahead of targets

WH Smith said its sales for the past year are expected to be “slightly ahead” of expectations as its travel business continued its recovery in recent weeks.

The retail group revealed that total sales in the six months to August 31 were 65% of pre-pandemic levels from the same period in 2019.

It said it was boosted by improvement in the last eight weeks of the period, with group sales at 71% of 2019 levels, after a lift in travel trade as airport and train station stores saw footfall recover more.

UK traveller numbers are still “significantly down” versus 2019 but the group highlighted the “gradual recovery” in activity in July and August.

WH Smith said its North American business performed “well” over the past two months, with sales in July and August at 93% of pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, the firm said its high street business reported revenues at 85% of 2019 levels for the half-year to the end of August.

The retailer also told shareholders however that finance charges linked to recent bonds mean it currently expects its profit for the next financial year to be “at the lower end of market expectations”.

In a statement, WH Smith said: “As previously stated, we remain confident in revenues returning to pre-Covid levels in the next two to three years.

“While there will be a return to good levels of profitability in the year ending August 2022, the trajectory of the recovery in travel remains uncertain.