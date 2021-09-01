Footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka admits driving offences

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka has pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, without a licence and without insurance.

The 23-year-old right-back stood in the dock at Manchester Magistrates’ Court and spoke only to confirm his name and address and enter his guilty pleas during the brief hearing.

District Judge Bernard Begley agreed that sentencing should be adjourned until a later date.

Wan-Bissaka’s earlier conviction for speeding, leading to his ban and disqualification, is subject to a further hearing where the conviction may be set aside.

He was stopped while behind the wheel of his £160,000 Lamborghini Urus on June 23 this year, where roadside police checks revealed he was already banned from driving.

Sentencing for the latest offences will depend on the outcome of the speeding hearing, the court heard, and a further hearing was adjourned until September 16 in Manchester when both cases may be transferred to Skipton Magistrates’ Court.