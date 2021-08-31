Raab says number of UK nationals left behind in Afghanistan in ‘low hundreds’

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said the number of UK nationals left behind in Afghanistan is in the “low hundreds” after the western military presence came to an end in the country.

The Cabinet minister said on Tuesday he was unable to give a “definitive” figure on how many Afghans the UK failed to airlift to safety after the Taliban seized power.

Mr Raab was also forced to deny a Pentagon leak suggesting the US wanted to close a gate to Kabul airport ahead of the deadly bombing, but kept it open to assist the British evacuation.

The UK stands united with our @coalition partners in mourning those killed by Daesh’s horrific attack at Kabul airport & in our unwavering collective resolve to combat Daesh networks by all means available, wherever they operate.https://t.co/BtKCfbcmyr — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) August 30, 2021

And he did not rule out the RAF taking part in air strikes to target the so-called Islamic State terror group in Afghanistan.

The US ended a deployment which began in the wake of the September 11 attacks two decades ago when it withdrew its remaining forces from Afghanistan on Monday.

Mr Raab did not rule out the possibility that thousands of Afghans and UK nationals could have been left behind following the departure of British troops ahead of their American counterparts.