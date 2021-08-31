Johnson backs beleaguered Foreign Secretary Raab over handling of Afghanistan

Boris Johnson has “full confidence” in Dominic Raab, despite bitter Whitehall infighting about the performance of the Foreign Secretary as Afghanistan fell to the Taliban.

Downing Street said there were no plans for a reshuffle following widespread reports claiming that Mr Raab’s position is under threat.

Hostile briefings from Government insiders have seen the Foreign Secretary labelled a “control freak” who would be “toast” when the Prime Minister carries out a shake-up of his Cabinet.

“The Prime Minister has full confidence in his Foreign Secretary,” the spokesman added.

The Foreign Secretary, who was on holiday in Crete as the Taliban swept away opposition, has denied claims that he did not speak to ministers in Afghanistan and Pakistan for months ahead of the evacuation crisis.

British military personnel prepare to remove cargo from a C-17 aircraft at RAF Brize Norton (Peter Nicholls/PA)

The Sunday Times reported that the Foreign Secretary had “shown no interest” in taking calls from either country’s government in the six months before the evacuation.

The newspaper cited an unnamed Pakistani official, who said Mr Raab had thought of Afghanistan as “yesterday’s war”.

? Leading the way. ? A member of the @RoyalAirForce non-combatant evacuation mission, holds the hand of a young Afghan girl. The courage and bravery shown by @DefenceOps, means that many others will now have the chance for a life of education and opportunities. pic.twitter.com/2Tngg9FAj7 — Air Cdre Simon Strasdin (@UKACCMiddleEast) August 31, 2021

On Tuesday, Mr Raab hit back at the claims, and said there had been a “team effort” across the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to communicate with the two countries.

Mr Raab told Sky News: “Anyone that is toddling off to the Sunday Times or any other newspaper at a time of crisis, including the evacuation which has been two weeks running, giving buck-passing briefings either at me or the FCDO is, frankly, not credible and it is deeply irresponsible.”

The Cabinet minister added that he had spoken to Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi “more intensively given the evacuation” and defended the Foreign Office’s record in Afghanistan, because it has supported the evacuation of 17,000 people since April.

However, he was unable to name any time before the last few weeks in which he had spoken to ministers from either Pakistan or Afghanistan.

But he said he was part of a “team of ministers” and delegated phone calls to colleagues, including Foreign Office minister Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, who had led the UK’s relationship with the Afghan government.

Mr Raab added: “It is right that you have delegation, a division of labour, if you are going to operate effectively as a team. Anyone who tells you otherwise has not done a job like this.”

The Foreign Office told the Sunday Times that Mr Raab had spoken to Pakistani minister Mr Qureshi on August 22 and 27, but could not cite any earlier conversations between the two men in the last six months.

It instead said that Lord Ahmad was responsible for communicating with Pakistan and Afghanistan as the minister for South Asia.

Mr Raab faced criticism for not returning early from his holiday in Crete earlier this month, as Kabul was seized by the Taliban.