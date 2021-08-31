Government to consult on new rules for ‘harmful’ content on streaming platforms

New rules aimed at protecting viewers of streaming platforms from “harmful” material such as misinformation and pseudoscience could be introduced by the Government.

A Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said a new consultation could result in streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ becoming subject to stricter rules.

Unlike broadcasters such as the BBC or Sky, streaming platforms are not subject to Ofcom’s Broadcasting Code, which sets out standards for content in areas including offensive material, accuracy, fairness and privacy.

(Nick Ansell/PA)

The department said some streaming platforms have taken “welcome” steps to introduce their own standards and procedures “but the extent of these measures varies across services”.

“Age ratings are also inconsistent and sometimes non-existent,” the statement added.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden (Yui Mok/PA)

“It is right that now we have left the EU, we look at introducing proportionate new rules so that UK audiences are protected from harm.”