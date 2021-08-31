Batman, The Joker and Wonder Woman feature in new DC Comics-inspired stamps

A new set of 18 stamps will feature Batman, his allies and super-villains in a DC Comics-themed collection.

The Royal Mail, with Warner Bros Consumer Products, revealed the images of the stamps which will celebrate DC and the Super Heroes & Super-Villains genre that it helped create on Wednesday.

The 12 stamps in the main set feature Batman, his sidekick Robin, his butler Alfred and other allies including Batwoman, Batgirl and Nightwing, while the villains include The Joker, Harley Quinn, The Penguin, Poison Ivy, Catwoman and The Riddler.

DC Comics first introduced Batman’s character in 1939, and the brooding, mysterious vigilante went on to become one of the publisher’s most popular creations.

