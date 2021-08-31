Afghan former English teacher ‘regrets’ working with the UK

A former English language teacher stranded in Afghanistan said he “regrets” working with the UK mission in the country because of the grave danger he now faces.

The unnamed teacher said he has been targeted by the Taliban because his face is on billboards in Afghanistan advertising English classes.

“They are looking for me because I’ve got pictures in billboards advertised for classes. Also, I worked for the British Council. I worked for the UK for the past eight or nine years.”

US forces finally withdrew from Afghanistan on Monday, a day ahead of the deadline set by Joe Biden, bringing to an end a deployment that began in the wake of the September 11 attacks two decades ago.

UK military personnel arriving at RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire from Kabul, Afghanistan (Ministry of Defence/PA)

Meanwhile danger is also posed by the so-called Islamic State’s Afghan offshoot, Isis-K, which claimed responsibility for the bloody attack on Kabul airport in the final days of the evacuation effort.

The blast killed two Britons and the child of a British national, along with 13 US service personnel and scores of Afghans.

He said he applied for the evacuation scheme but had “no reply”. He said he was able to obtain a Pakistan visa but has been unable to leave safely.