Taliban a ‘long way’ from diplomatic recognition, says minister

The UK is a “long way” from offering diplomatic recognition to the Taliban in Afghanistan, a Foreign Office minister said as international powers considered how to deal with the new regime in Kabul.

James Cleverly said the Taliban would be judged on its actions as an intensive round of diplomacy began in Washington and at the United Nations.

The Taliban has been urged to allow safe passage to people seeking to leave Afghanistan as Foreign Office minister Mr Cleverly acknowledged it was impossible to say how many people eligible to come to the UK were still in the country.

James Cleverly (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Cleverly acknowledged some emails about desperate Afghans seeking to leave may not have been read in the Foreign Office as priority in the evacuation effort was given to people who could be processed and reached Kabul airport before the airlift ended.

With the final withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan due on Tuesday, violence continued in Kabul.

No group immediately claimed the attack but last week the so-called Islamic State’s offshoot in Afghanistan, Isis-K, launched a devastating suicide bombing at one of the airport gates that killed at least 169 Afghans, 13 US service members and two Britons along with the child of a British national.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken will host a virtual meeting on Monday afternoon with key allies including Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and the other G7 powers, along with Nato, Turkey and Qatar.

On Monday, August 30 I will host a virtual ministerial with key partners and deliver remarks at 2:30p.m. EDT to discuss our efforts since August 14 and an aligned approach to the evolving situation in Afghanistan. Watch live at https://t.co/0odi0ZeoGP or from @StateDept. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 29, 2021

Meanwhile, the UK’s UN ambassador Dame Barbara Woodward will discuss the situation with her counterparts from the four other permanent member countries of the UN Security Council, China, France, Russia, and the US.

The UK hopes the influence Russia and China could have over the new Afghan government could be key to countering terrorism and the trade in narcotics, preventing a refugee crisis and further economic collapse.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that if the Kabul regime wants diplomatic recognition – and the unlocking of frozen assets – it must allow safe passage for people wishing to leave, prevent Afghanistan again becoming a base for international terrorists, and respect the rights of women and girls.

“They have said that they want to be treated like a legitimate government. And there’s a long way to go before we might consider that.”

While the international community considers how to treat Afghanistan’s new rulers, people seeking to flee the country to reach the UK must now rely on overland routes after the British airlift concluded.

Mr Cleverly refused to give an estimate of how many people had been left behind, saying it was an “impossible number to put a figure on”.

The “vast, vast bulk” of British nationals had left Afghanistan, he told Sky News, but there were also eligible people under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap) scheme – for people who helped UK forces – and others who could be under threat from the Taliban.

UK military personnel arrive home from Afghanistan (SAC Samantha Holden RAF/PA)

He acknowledged that emails from Afghans desperate to leave the country may not have been read.

Asked if he had unread emails in his inbox, Mr Cleverly told the BBC: “I suspect everybody has.”

The Government had received a “huge number of emails directly from Afghanistan and from third parties” after announcing it would help Afghans at risk of reprisals from the Taliban.

“We have been and will continue to work through the significant number of emails that we have received to try to get as many other people out of Afghanistan as possible.”

Securing exit routes for people out of Afghanistan will be one of the key topics in the international meetings on Monday.