Annual river football clash goes ahead despite waterlogged pitch

Published:

Two teams braved chilly water to take part in the annual Football In The River match in Bourton-on-the-Water, Gloucestershire.

Football matches are normally called off if the pitch is waterlogged – except in the Cotswolds.

Several hundred spectators lined the banks of the river to enjoy the annual five-a-side clash that takes place in the ankle-deep water of the Windrush.

It is not clear how the idea of playing a football match in a river first arose, but the tradition has reportedly been going strong for around 100 years.

This year’s match ended 1-1 after the clarets went 1-0 on the stroke of half-time.

The blues levelled on the final whistle with a disputed penalty which resulted in a claret player receiving a red card.

“The game was a bit wet but not too cold and the pitch was a bit uneven.”

