Tributes paid to dancer found dead at property in Kettering

Tributes have been paid to a “kind, caring and thoughtful” dancer after she was found dead at a property in Kettering.

Maddie Durdant-Hollamby, 22, of Wimblington, Cambridgeshire, was found by police following a report of concern for her welfare, Northamptonshire Police said.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Slate Drive shortly after 1pm on Friday, August 27, where her body was discovered.

Northamptonshire Police said they are treating her death as murder (PA)

Police said they were treating Ms Durdant-Hollamby’s death as murder. They said no arrests have been made and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with their inquiries.

In a statement on Sunday her family said: “We are absolutely devastated at the loss of Maddie, our beautiful daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece.

“Our hearts are broken and we cannot begin to imagine life without her. The shock and pain we are feeling is indescribable.

“She was a beautiful person both inside and out, who loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends.

“Maddie was a kind, caring, thoughtful young woman, who touched the lives of everyone she met.

“A talented dancer, her creative talent continued through school and into her career in marketing. Her life has been sadly cut short just as her career was blossoming.

“Our thoughts are with everybody who knew and loved Maddie as much as we did.”

Her family are being supported by specially-trained officers from the force’s major crime investigation team.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Nicole Main said: “This case is exceptionally tragic and our team has been working over the past 48 hours to establish the circumstances that have led to the deaths of these two people.

“Maddie Durdant-Hollamby was a young woman with a bright future ahead of her, and we are making sure her family are fully supported as we work to answer their questions about how she came to lose her life.

“Our investigation has found no known background of domestic abuse in this case so far, but we continue to appeal to anyone with any information they believe to be relevant to our inquiries to contact us as soon as possible.

“The thoughts of all in our team, and across the force, are with the family and friends of both of those who have died, and we ask that the media respect their privacy and make no attempt to contact them or intrude on their grief at this incredibly difficult time.”