Major Mick brings his Tintanic rowing challenge to Scotland

A retired Army major has brought his Tintanic challenge to Scotland as he continues his bid to row 100 miles around the country.

“Major Mick” Michael Stanley completed a previous 100-mile rowing challenge at 2mph twice a week along the Chichester Canal in December 2020, raising more than £44,000 for his local hospice.

The 80-year-old, from West Wittering, West Sussex, then sold his original Tintanic boat for £480 for charity.

Major Mick brings his Tintanic to the Kyle of Sutherland in Scotland (Mick Stanley/PA)

On Friday, he rowed along the Kyle of Sutherland, the northernmost part of his trip.

He told PA: “It was a wonderful day with clean air, blue skies, deep brown peaty water and no-one to be seen. A magical row in the most beautiful countryside one could find.”

Major Mick rows his home-made Tintanic on the Kyle of Sutherland in Scotland (Mick Stanley/PA)