Feel the burn: Coal carrying championship returns to village

UK NewsPublished:

Former prime minister Gordon Brown was in attendance but did not race.

Feel the burn: Coal carrying championship returns to village

Scotland’s coal carrying championship has been held after a five-year hiatus, with former prime minister Gordon Brown on hand to present the prizes.

Men, women and children competed in a series of races to carry coal sacks for a kilometre through the Fife village of Kelty.

Scottish Coal Carrying Championships
Competitors in the women’s race (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish Coal Carrying Championships
Even children had a go (Jane Barlow/PA)

However, a lack of sponsorship in past years and then the coronavirus pandemic meant this is the first championship to be held since 2016.

Scottish Coal Carrying Championships
Fancy dress was on show for the mascot race (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish Coal Carrying Championships
Crowds cheered on the sack-bearers (Jane Barlow/PA)

Prizes were awarded by Mr Brown, the former Fife MP, and a director of this year’s sponsor National Pride UK, who have recently bought the former St Ninians and Loch Fitty coal mine with the intention of building a leisure and wellness park on the site.

UK News

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News