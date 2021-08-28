Feel the burn: Coal carrying championship returns to village

Scotland’s coal carrying championship has been held after a five-year hiatus, with former prime minister Gordon Brown on hand to present the prizes.

Men, women and children competed in a series of races to carry coal sacks for a kilometre through the Fife village of Kelty.

Competitors in the women’s race (Jane Barlow/PA)

Even children had a go (Jane Barlow/PA)

However, a lack of sponsorship in past years and then the coronavirus pandemic meant this is the first championship to be held since 2016.

Fancy dress was on show for the mascot race (Jane Barlow/PA)

Crowds cheered on the sack-bearers (Jane Barlow/PA)