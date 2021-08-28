Feel the burn: Coal carrying championship returns to village

Scotland’s coal carrying championship has been held after a five-year hiatus, with former prime minister Gordon Brown on hand to present the prizes.
Men, women and children competed in a series of races to carry coal sacks for a kilometre through the Fife village of Kelty.
However, a lack of sponsorship in past years and then the coronavirus pandemic meant this is the first championship to be held since 2016.
Prizes were awarded by Mr Brown, the former Fife MP, and a director of this year’s sponsor National Pride UK, who have recently bought the former St Ninians and Loch Fitty coal mine with the intention of building a leisure and wellness park on the site.