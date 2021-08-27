What the papers say – August 27

The nation’s front pages are filled with scenes from the terrorist bombings in Afghanistan.
The Guardian calls it “Carnage in Kabul”, while Metro reports on the “Bloodbath at Kabul airport” and The Sun splashes with “Hell on Earth”.
The i runs a photo of bloodied survivors under a headline of “Refugees and US Marines murdered side by side”, while The Independent describes the scene as “carnage and chaos”.
“Scores killed in Kabul attack” says The Times, which also runs an exclusive saying documents identifying interpreters who worked for the British embassy in Kabul were left on the ground as the diplomatic mission was abandoned.
The Daily Mail calls the bombing “The tragic price of surrender”, while the Daily Mirror has a one-word headline of “Barbaric”.
The Daily Express splashes on the 12 US troops “killed in Kabul carnage”.
And The Daily Telegraph‘s headline also focuses on the American soldiers who died, while the paper also reports parents in Britain are demanding the final say on whether their children receive a Covid vaccination.
Meanwhile, the Financial Times leads on the “wave of explosions at Kabul airport”, while also covering a controversy over a loan made by Warrington’s council to the billionaire founder of THG Matt Moulding.
And in other news, the Daily Star leads on a shortage of toilets for lorry drivers.