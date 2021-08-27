UK’s evacuation mission into its final hours in Kabul

Britain’s evacuation effort in Kabul has entered its final hours but has not been curtailed by the terror attack that killed US troops and Afghan civilians, the Defence Secretary has said.

Ben Wallace said on Friday morning there are just “hours” left in the UK’s mission to help people flee the Taliban after closing the main processing site, near where the bombs were detonated.

(PA Graphics)

He declined to give a timeline for the exit of British forces but acknowledged it would come before the Americans withdraw, with US President Joe Biden having set a departure date for Tuesday August 31.

A US soldier holds a sign indicating a gate is closed outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul (Wali Sabawoon/AP)

“We will process the people that we’ve brought with us, the 1,000 people approximately in the airfield now, and we will seek a way to continue to find a few people in the crowds where we can, but overall the main processing is now closed and we have a matter of hours,” he told Sky News.