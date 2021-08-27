UK on course for one of its warmest summers

The summer has so far been around one degree warmer than average, potentially putting it in the top 10 warmest UK summers on record.

The Met Office says although it may surprise those who have endured a far wetter and “duller” season than usual in London and south-east England, relatively high temperatures in Scotland and Northern Ireland have helped elevate this summer towards the top 10 on mean temperature.

In a statement, the Met Office says while it is still a few days off announcing a definitive ranking at the start of September, the UK’s mean temperature for summer was around one degree centigrade higher than average at 15.4C (59.7F).

And the Met Office said Scotland’s figure was 13.8C (56.84F), which qualified as “notably warm”.

Amid last month’s heatwave, Northern Ireland broke its all-time record with a top temperature of 31.3C (88.3F).

It could still be close as to whether this summer hits the top 10.

The Met Office’s outlook up until Monday – the second-last day of summer – reads: “Often cloudy, cool with some light rain or showers for northern and eastern coastal areas. Elsewhere, dry with sunny spells. Warm in the west.”

People at the beach in Saltburn-by-the-Sea in North Yorkshire amid the heatwave on July 22 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

By contrast, there has been an average across all areas of Greater London of 220.2mm of rain – 48% more than the long-term summer average, though still short of records.

Hampshire has had 245.2mm, or 49% more than average, Surrey 240.3mm, or 54% more than average, and West Sussex 250.9mm, 52% above average.

Dr Mark McCarthy, of the National Climate Information Centre, said: “Obviously there’s still time before the month and season is over, but summer so far is certainly looking drier and warmer than average.

“That’s despite some of the wet, dull conditions we’ve seen in the south-east in particular.