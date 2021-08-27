Scottish village basks in heatwave as temperature hits 25C for three days

A small village has officially experienced a “very localised” heatwave this week, forecasters have confirmed.

Tyndrum, in Stirlingshire, recorded temperatures over 25C for three consecutive days, meeting the official definition of a heatwave, the Met Office said.

Temperatures reached 25.6C on Tuesday, 27.2C on Wednesday and 25.2C on Thursday.

A location meets the UK heatwave threshold when it records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold, which for Scotland is 25C.

Having recorded temperatures over 25 °C for three consecutive days, Tyndrum in Perthshire has had a heatwave, albeit a very localised one ?️ — Met Office (@metoffice) August 26, 2021

Tyndrum, which lies in the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park about 60 miles north of Glasgow, recorded the UK’s highest temperature this August on Wednesday, while it was also the hottest place in the UK on Thursday.

The Met Office tweeted: “Having recorded temperatures over 25C for three consecutive days, Tyndrum has had a heatwave, albeit a very localised one.”

Edward Robertson, a partner at The Green Welly Stop shop and restaurant in Tyndrum, said: “August is always our busiest month and this year is no different.

“Lots of customers to look after, and ensure we have the right products to help them enjoy their holiday.”

Warm weather is expected to continue over the next couple of days.

Met Office forecaster Grahame Madge said: “Over the next couple of days we’re likely to see temperatures reach close to or similar values in Western Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“Elsewhere temperatures will range from 18 to low twenties Celsius, but these values will be clipped close to North Sea coasts where cloud will keep some areas relatively cooler.”

The heatwave temperature threshold varies in different areas of the UK to reflect differences in climate across the country.

The Met Office said: “Heatwaves are most common in summer when high pressure develops across an area. High pressure systems are slow moving and can persist over an area for a prolonged period of time, such as days or weeks.

“They can occur in the UK due to the location of the jet stream, which is usually to the north of the UK in the summer.