Police appeal after two-year-old girl is abducted

We're issuing an urgent appeal to find 2 year old Gracie-May.

Gracie-May was last seen with mother Kelly Gibson & father Lee Rogers boarding a plane from Glasgow airport on 25th Aug.

Gibson & Rogers are now wanted on suspicion of child abduction.

More? https://t.co/aa42lsq4dr pic.twitter.com/ZJO7n5k8L0

— Lancashire Police (@LancsPolice) August 27, 2021