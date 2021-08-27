One person unaccounted for in industrial estate fire

A large fire at an industrial estate has prompted the evacuation of surrounding properties as police said one person is unaccounted for.

A huge plume of smoke could be seen rising above Juno Drive, Leamington Spa.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene.

Warwickshire Police said businesses and houses near Juno Drive have been evacuated.

Anyone living within 70 metres of the site is being urged to keep windows and doors closed.

Residents watch an explosion during the fire (Jacob King/PA)

They said they have no patients to deal with.