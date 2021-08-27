One person unaccounted for in industrial estate fire

UK NewsPublished:

The area’s MP said the blaze ‘may involve chemicals’.

One person unaccounted for in industrial estate fire

A large fire at an industrial estate has prompted the evacuation of surrounding properties as police said one person is unaccounted for.

A huge plume of smoke could be seen rising above Juno Drive, Leamington Spa.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene.

Warwickshire Police said businesses and houses near Juno Drive have been evacuated.

Anyone living within 70 metres of the site is being urged to keep windows and doors closed.

Leamington Spa fire
Residents watch an explosion during the fire (Jacob King/PA)

They said they have no patients to deal with.

Police said road closures are in place.

UK News

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News