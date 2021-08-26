Two-year-old dies in hospital days after serious road crash in Highlands

A two-year-old boy injured in a car crash last week has died in hospital.

Iain Mackay, from Wick, suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-car crash in the Highlands on Sunday which left three other people seriously hurt.

He was travelling in a blue Peugeot 208 when it was involved in a collision with a blue Nissan Qashqai on the A99 at Occumster, Caithness, at around 4.45pm.

Police Scotland said on Thursday he died at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, where he had been taken for treatment.

“Three women also sustained serious injuries as a result of this incident and we are appealing for anyone with information to please assist our inquiries, as we work to establish the full circumstances.

“If you were in the area and may have seen either of the cars involved, or have possible dashcam footage which could help our investigation, please get in touch with police.”

The 25-year-old woman driving the Peugeot and her female passenger, 26, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The 44-year-old woman who was driving the Nissan was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, also with serious injuries.

A number of motorists assisted at the scene and police are particularly keen to speak to them.