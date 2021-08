Number killed or seriously injured in drink-drive crashes hits eight-year high

The number of people killed or seriously injured (KSI) in drink-drive crashes reached an eight-year high in 2019, new figures show.

There were around 2,050 KSI casualties in accidents on Britain’s roads where at least one driver was over the alcohol limit, according to Department for Transport data.

This is an 8% increase on the previous year and is the highest level since 2011.

RAC head of policy Nicholas Lyes said the figures are a “chilling reminder” that the number of people killed by drink-drivers has “barely fallen since 2010”.

He declared that “more needs to be done” to tackle the issue, and called for progress to be made around cutting reoffending such as through the use of alcohol interlocks.

A report by the Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety (Pacts) published in May stated that one in six drink-drive offences since 2010 was committed by a driver previously convicted for drink or drug-driving.

Alcohol interlocks require a driver to blow into a breath-testing device connected to the vehicle ignition system.