NHS Covid-19 app pings increase in Wales

Nearly 10,000 alerts were sent to users of the NHS Covid-19 app in Wales in the latest recorded week, the highest number since mid-July.
A total of 9,753 pings were transmitted in the week to August 18, informing people they had been close to someone who had tested positive for coronavirus.
This is up 63% on the previous week, Government figures show.
Meanwhile, in England, the number fell slightly to 237,764 alerts, dropping 7% on the previous week and the lowest since the week to June 23.
The latest data is the first full week to cover similar rule changes for England, which came into effect from August 16.
Venue check-ins have also fallen below one million between the two nations, with 32,381 QR code app scans carried out in Wales and 958,592 in England.