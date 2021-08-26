‘Highly lethal’ terror attack could strike Kabul within hours, minister warns

The final stages of the evacuation effort in Afghanistan are under further strain after a warning that a “highly lethal” terror attack could be launched within hours.

Armed forces minister James Heappey warned on Thursday that there is “very credible reporting” of an “imminent” and “severe” threat to Kabul airport.

He called on those queuing outside Hamid Karzai International Airport to move to safety amid concerns over an affiliate of the so-called Islamic State in Afghanistan, know as Isis-K.

Passengers disembark from a Voyager after arriving at RAF Brize Norton from the Middle East (SAC Samantha Holden RAF/Ministry of Defence PA)

Mr Heappey told BBC Breakfast: “The credibility of the reporting has reached the stage where we believe there is a very imminent, a highly lethal, attack, possible within Kabul.