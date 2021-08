Detective thanks public for ‘new information’ leading to Claudia Lawrence search

The detective leading the investigation into the disappearance of university chef Claudia Lawrence has thanked the public for “new information” as a search operation continues.

Officers are conducting detailed searches of an area around a popular fishing spot a few miles from the centre of York.

The operation in and around the gravel pits near the village of Sand Hutton began on Tuesday.

Police officers searching the land at Sand Hutton Gravel Pits near York in connection with the disappearance of missing university chef Claudia Lawrence (Mark Brickerdike/PA)

“Our focus is on finding Claudia and bringing those responsible for her disappearance and suspected murder to justice.”

Mr Fox has not disclosed what information has prompted the search activity 12 years after Ms Lawrence went missing.

Earlier this week, Ms Lawrence’s mother, Joan, said the new searches have left her in “utter shock”.

Mrs Lawrence told reporters she was “very, very churned up” about the latest developments in the investigation.

Police believe Ms Lawrence – who lived in the Heworth area of York and worked at York University – was murdered, although no body has ever been found.

She was last seen on March 18 2009. North Yorkshire Police has conducted two investigations and questioned nine people in relation to her disappearance and suspected murder, but no charges have ever been brought.

Speaking after he took over as senior investigating officer in the case earlier this year, Mr Fox repeated the belief that several people know, or have suspicions about, what happened to the 35-year-old.

Peter Lawrence, Claudia Lawrence’s father, died earlier this year (Danny Lawson/PA)

Ms Lawrence’s father, Peter, died earlier this year without knowing what happened to his daughter.

He had campaigned tirelessly to get answers to the puzzle of her disappearance and spent years arguing for what became the Guardianship (Missing Persons) Bill – also known as Claudia’s Law – which allows relatives to take control of their missing loved ones’ financial matters.