Arrests as protesters dye Buckingham Palace fountains red

UK NewsPublished:

It comes during two weeks of events in the capital by Extinction Rebellion urging action on the climate crisis.

Scotland Yard said arrests have been made after demonstrators released red dye into the Buckingham Palace fountains in protest at animal hunting.

Campaign group Animal Rebellion staged the protest at the Victoria Memorial water feature, which sits directly in front of the Queen’s London residence, on Thursday.

The group said it had dyed the foundations “blood red in a protest against use of crown land for hunting and animal agriculture” during two weeks of events in the capital urging action on the climate crisis.

Extinction Rebellion protests
Police officers remove protesters from the fountain at the Victoria Memorial in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“We are on scene and arrests have been made. The suspects are being taken to custody.”

Demonstrators were detained by police officers as they stood in the red water at the monument to Queen Victoria, with some holding flares and signs.

Extinction Rebellion began its Impossible Rebellion protests on Monday and is demanding the Government immediately ends investment in fossil fuels that are driving climate change.

A series of arrests have been made as the environmental group targeted areas across London, including Oxford Circus on Wednesday, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Scotland Yard said a “significant” operation would be in place for the climate protests over the bank holiday weekend but also acknowledged the activists’ “important cause”.

