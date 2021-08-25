Extinction Rebellion sees surge in support after IPCC report

More people have been inspired to take part in the Extinction Rebellion protest following the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, according to activists.

Liam Geary Baulch, who helped launch Extinction Rebellion in 2018, said the group saw a jump in donations from people after the document was published on August 9.

The report gave a stark warning and outlined that human-caused climate change, which has pushed up global temperatures by 1.1C, is driving weather and climate extremes in every region across the world.

“With the IPCC report just coming out, a lot of people have been reignited with the urgency of taking action on the climate and ecological emergency and are aware that, now it’s more safe for everyone to come to London [due to coronavirus restrictions being eased].”

He added: “We are again running groups all over the country and people are being encouraged to come down to London… When they’re here they are all involved with different kinds of protests, all with the aim of like really inviting people to get in and come and talk with us.”

Thousands of people have taken part in protests around London since Sunday where they have listened to speeches and paraded through the city streets.

On Tuesday, a large pink table was erected in Seven Dials, which encouraged people to “come to the table” and discuss issues such as the impact of fossil fuels on the Earth.

Demonstrators during a protest at the Brazilian Embassy, London, by members of Extinction Rebellion, Amazon Rebellion, Brazil Matters, CAFOD, Greenpeace, Parents for Future and Survival International. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Money Rebellion said the “ironic award” was “presented to those who are making an outstandingly awful contribution to climate change”.

Other activists gathered at the Brazilian embassy to show solidarity with indigenous people in the Amazon Rainforest, while women assembled in Piccadilly Circus to talk about the environmental crisis.

Later on Wednesday afternoon, more than 40 women blocked the Oxford Circus junction and erected the table with chairs as part of the “come to the table” protest.

Protesters block the junction of Long Acre and Upper St Martin’s Lane with a large pink structure with “Come to the Table” written on it. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Twitter: “Officers have intervened when protestors were building a structure at #OxfordCircus. Some individuals have glued themselves to the structure, specialist officers are working to support their removal.

“There will be some disruption to traffic in the area as roads are currently blocked, which we are working to reduce.”

The demonstrations continue next week, when the activists will protest against the links between “big finance, fossil fuels and the fossil of politics that is Westminster”.