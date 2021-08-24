Royal Navy aircraft assisting US aid efforts in Haiti

A Royal Navy aircraft has helped to “turbo charge” humanitarian aid efforts in Haiti after the country was hit by a devastating earthquake, the Ministry of Defence said.

The crew of a Wildcat helicopter, usually based at RNAS Yeovilton in Somerset, have been assessing the damage by surveying the area around the epicentre of the 7.2-magnitude earthquake in the Tiburon Peninsula in the south west of the Caribbean country.

A Royal Navy Wildcat helicopter flying over Haiti after an earthquake hit the country (MoD/PA)

Task group photographer Leading Seaman Rory Arnold said: “Knowing that my work is being used to assess the areas damaged by last week’s earthquake is humbling. It’s great to see my training being used to help those affected.”

The aircraft is from Royal Navy support ship RFA Wave Knight, which was sent to bolster the international aid effort following the disaster on August 14.

The 7.2-magnitude earthquake caused huge damage (Ministry of Defence)

The RFA Wave Knight has been providing fuel for US Army Black Hawk helicopters, which are involved in relief efforts on the ground and providing rest for crews and a space for mechanical repairs.