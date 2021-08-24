Record 828 people cross English Channel in small boats in single day

At least 828 people made the dangerous journey across the English Channel on board small boats in a single day at the weekend – a new record for the current crisis.

Despite repeated vows by the Home Office to make the route “unviable”, 30 boats succeeded in reaching the UK on Saturday, the department confirmed late on Monday night.

The arrivals tally eclipses the previous daily record of 592 people set less than two weeks ago.

More than 12,400 people have now made the perilous crossing to the UK in 2021, data compiled by the PA news agency shows.

But the sea journey has claimed many lives, leading to outpourings of grief and repeated promises of action from governments on both sides of the Channel.

Dan O’Mahoney, the Home Office’s Clandestine Channel Threat Commander, said: “These dangerous crossings from safe EU countries are completely unnecessary and we are determined to take down the evil criminal gangs behind them.

“We’re working across Government as well as with French and international partners to tackle this issue.