One person taken to hospital as large fire closes Edinburgh’s George IV Bridge

One person has been taken to hospital as a large fire at George IV Bridge in Edinburgh has closed several roads in the city centre.

The emergency services were called to the blaze shortly after 6am on Tuesday.

Nine fire engines and two height appliances have been sent to the scene with members of the public being asked to avoid the area if possible.

Nine fire engines are on the scene (Matt Donlan/PA)

“We dispatched two ambulances, one advanced paramedic and our special operations team to the scene.

“We transported one patient to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”

Firefighters used specialised equipment on the roof of the building (Matt Donlan/PA)

“Operations Control mobilised nine appliances and two height vehicles to the scene where firefighters are tackling a fire affecting a number of properties.

“Crews are still in attendance.”

Police Scotland said in a statement: “Our officers are currently assisting the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dealing with a large fire at George IV Bridge.