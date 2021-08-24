In Pictures: Remembering Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts

UK NewsPublished:

The drummer died aged 80.

In Pictures: Remembering Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at the age of 80, his publicist has said.

The musician, who marked his 80th birthday in June, had been a member of the rock group since 1963.

Charlie Watts death
The Rolling Stones during their gig at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Charles Robert Watts was born on June 2 1941 and grew up in Wembley, north-west London.

His parents gave him his first drum kit in 1955, allowing him to play along to his favourite jazz records, which included those by Duke Ellington and Charlie Parker.

By the age of 16, he was drumming in jazz groups and a regular on the London club scene, which was then focused on the parallel worlds of jazz and blues rock.

Music – Rock – Rolling Stones – London
The Rolling Stones during a rehearsal (PA)
Music – The Rolling Stones – 1964
A Stonehenge setting for the group (PA)
Charlie Watts death
Charlie Watts attending a One Day International between Scotland v England (Jane Barlow/PA)
Charlie Watts death
The Rolling Stones performing on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury 2013 Festival (Anthony Delvin/PA)
UK News

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News