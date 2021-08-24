Giant pink table dismantled on second day of XR mass protest

A giant pink table erected in the middle of a central London street by Extinction Rebellion (XR) protesters has been dismantled by police.

Segments of the four-metre structure were seen being carried off by men in hard hats and blue overalls on Tuesday as the activist group gathered in the capital for the second day of its planned 12-day mass protest.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said officers had also removed chairs which the activists had glued themselves onto and had made “many arrests”.

Police patrol in central London after the scaffolding was set up around the table (Yui Mok/PA)

A cordon was put in place in the tourist hotspot of Covent Garden, blocking off parts of the Long Acre junction with Upper St Martin’s Lane.

Activists set up the large pink structure, which featured the words “come to the table”, on Monday and it contained built-in lock-ons where protesters could attach themselves to make their removal difficult for police. It also had sleeping quarters and a stereo system.

Protesters block the junction of Long Acre and Upper St Martin’s Lane with a large pink structure featuring the words ‘come to the table’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

XR kicked off its Impossible Rebellion protests on Monday when demonstrators blocked roads in central London, including around Trafalgar Square, as they demanded the Government immediately end investment in fossil fuels that are driving climate change.