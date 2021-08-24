Biden ‘unlikely’ to back extension for Kabul evacuation, Defence Secretary says

Joe Biden is “unlikely” to delay the departure of US troops from Afghanistan to allow more people to be evacuated, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has conceded ahead of emergency talks.

The Cabinet minister warned that the security risk in Kabul gets “more and more dangerous” every day as the August 31 withdrawal deadline looms.

Boris Johnson will host a virtual G7 summit on Tuesday afternoon during which he is expected to press the US President to keep his troops in the Afghan capital for longer.

Acknowledging that “we’re not going to get everybody out of the country”, Mr Wallace expressed pessimism about the prospect of the evacuation operation from Kabul airport continuing past August 31.

“I think it is unlikely. Not only because of what the Taliban has said but if you look at the public statements of President Biden I think it is unlikely,” he told Sky News.

“It is definitely worth us all trying and we will.”

Britain has evacuated 8,600 people from Afghanistan in the past 10 days, including more than 2,000 in the previous 24 hours, according to figures given by the Defence Secretary.

Mr Wallace has insisted it would not be appropriate to try to secure Kabul airport with British troops after the US pulls out.

“It’s not about effectively whether I could fly in thousands of troops and secure the airport.

“Yes I could do that, I could probably secure the airport for a few months, or maybe a year or two,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“But for what purpose?

“For them to be shot at, attacked, people not to get to the airport and to trigger just a permanent fight?

“I don’t think that is a solution.”

Members of the UK Armed Forces taking part in the evacuation of entitled personnel from Kabul airport in Afghanistan (LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)

The Prime Minister spoke to Mr Biden on Monday evening ahead of the G7 leaders call, which will also include the general secretaries of Nato and the UN.

In a statement, Mr Johnson promised “to use every humanitarian and diplomatic lever” to protect human rights in Afghanistan.

“The Taliban will be judged by their deeds and not their words,” the Prime Minister added.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in an article for the Telegraph that the UK will “use all of the levers at our disposal, including sanctions, aid and access to international finance system”.

1/ Today’s G7 is a crucial test of the Prime Minister’s leadership. He must bring countries together, rise to the occasion and finally show real leadership on the crisis in Afghanistan. For many Afghans this could be make or break. This is what it needs to deliver⬇️ — Lisa Nandy (@lisanandy) August 24, 2021

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said Mr Johnson must use the G7 call to “step up and demand” the extension past August 31, secure a pact to “deal with the unfolding refugee crisis” and develop a strategy to support those left behind.

“The Prime Minister has had 18 months to plan for this – the world’s eyes are on tomorrow’s meeting to make the next seven days count,” the Labour MP said.

Meanwhile, Mr Wallace downplayed the significance of a person from Afghanistan on the UK’s no-fly list being flown into Britain as part of the evacuation.

“The watch list, or the no-fly list, pinged and the individual was identified so that is a plus side that it worked,” he told Sky News.

“I wouldn’t be as alarmed as some of the media headlines are about this individual and I would also take some comfort from this process is working and flagging people.”