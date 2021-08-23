Church of Scotland appoints first dedicated minister for veterinary community

A Glaswegian reverend in Newcastle has been appointed the Church of Scotland’s first ever dedicated minister for the veterinary community.

Rev Allan Wright is a working vet himself and has run a practice with his wife, Sharon, in Birtley, County Durham for the past 18 months.

The 33-year-old was ordained at the Parish Church of St Andrew in Newcastle on Saturday and inducted as the Presbytery of England’s Pioneer Minister to the Veterinary Community.

On top of his plan to visit all vet practices within 30 minutes of Newcastle, Rev Wright will also carry out pastoral support duties with the Kirk north of the border – all while keeping his own job as a vet.

“The profession needs a supportive ear, pastoral support, a wholistic approach to the welfare of staff and a real anchor in someone.

“I understand the struggles and the pressure because I am a vet and I will be there for all those who work in practices without judgement and agenda.

“Veterinary medicine is a stressful, time consuming and mentally-draining occupation and is often an overlooked industry in society.

“There is so much in the Bible about caring for creation which is what we do on a daily basis – vets follow God’s command to look after nature.”

Rev Wright grew up in Jordanhill Parish Church and studied at the University of Glasgow, and has now been a vet for 10 years as well as a father of two children.

“Due to the increased expectation to work on Sundays those vets who previously attended church find it difficult to become part of a new worshipping community.

“This results in the veterinary community becoming a very isolated, disparate, group of people.

“Mental health is a major issue, made worse by Covid-19, and veterinary surgeons are four times more likely to commit suicide compared to the general population.

“It can be an emotional rollercoaster because they make life or death decisions against a backdrop of increased expectations from clients and increased risk of litigation.

“Many feel isolated and undervalued because they are often underpaid in comparison to their medical counterparts.”

He said: “The presbytery felt that there was a need for a ministry to get alongside that community, to offer an ear to listen and to provide spiritual support if they wanted it.

“The appointment of the pioneer ministry is very much an ecumenical one, working with vets from many different denominations.