Anti-vaxx protesters ‘force their way into ITN’s London headquarters’

Police have been called to ITN’s London headquarters after a group of protesters “unlawfully gained access” to the building.

The protesters are understood to have forced their way into the building on Gray’s Inn Road in Camden following an anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown protest in central London.

Images posted on social media by ITN staff showed dozens of people in the ITN reception, with police standing between them and security barriers into the main building.

Crowds of police were also gathered on the pavement outside to block any more anymore demonstrators forcing their way in.

A video circulated on Twitter showed protesters yelling abuse at veteran news anchor Jon Snow as he made his way in.

Police outside ITN’s headquarters (Nico Hogg/PA)

“Officers are on scene engaging with building security and removing those who have gained entry.”

It follows an incident on August 9 when a crowd thought to be made up of anti-vaxx protesters tried to gain access to the BBC’s old headquarters in White City, west London.