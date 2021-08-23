1,800 UK nationals the ‘focus’ of Afghanistan evacuation effort

Approximately 1,800 UK nationals and more than 2,200 Afghans who helped British forces are the “focus” of the Government’s evacuation efforts from Afghanistan, a minister has said.

The 4,000 people due to be evacuated would join the 6,000 which the Ministry of Defence has confirmed have already been flown out as part of the UK rescue mission in Afghanistan.

He added that the numbers of people which the UK wanted to evacuate from “Afghan civil society” had “grown significantly” in recent weeks, in an effort to resettle those who may face recrimination from the Taliban.

Mr Heappey said: “It is certainly the case as the cases have been made for more people from Afghan civil society to be evacuated, those names have been added.

“In reality the focus is on the around 1,800 eligible persons or UK passport holders, British nationals and the remaining people under the Arap (Afghan relocations and assistance policy) scheme which is about 2,275, but there are thousands more who we would like to get out if there is the time and the capacity.”

James Heappey (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Mr Heappey said: “The fact is we will get out as many as we possibly can but we have been clear throughout that there is a hard reality that we won’t be able to get out everybody that we want to, and that it is very important that we start to reassure people in Kabul – because I know that people in Afghanistan are acutely aware of what is being said in our media in the UK – that the airlift is not the only route out of Afghanistan, not the only route to the UK.”

He added there was a “second phase” to the resettlement programme planned for when the UK withdraws fully from Kabul.

Under the second phase, Afghans trying to escape the Taliban will be able to have resettlement claims processed at refugee camps or UK embassies in countries neighbouring Afghanistan in the near future.

Mr Heappey also said the Taliban had been an “effective partner” in marshalling crowds gathering outside Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport into separate queues for the US and UK evacuation flights.

"We've tried to demonstrate as much care and compassion as possible." The Armed Forces are doing vital work in challenging conditions to help British nationals and Afghan civilians get to safety. Hear from our personnel on the ground to find out more.@16AirAssltBde pic.twitter.com/gxc3dymD3X — Ministry of Defence ?? (@DefenceHQ) August 22, 2021

The minister added: “We are taking nothing for granted and that is why the brigadiers that are forward-commanding the military mission are in this surreal experience of having spent much of their careers thus far fighting the Taliban and now they are having to have daily conversations with them.”

Those repatriated under the rescue operation, called Operation Pitting, include embassy staff, British nationals, those eligible under the Arap programme and a small number of nationals from partner nations.

The evacuation is being supported by 1,000 British troops on the ground – including Paras from 16 Air Assault Brigade – as well as other Whitehall staff.

Airborne troops are on the ground to oversee a safe return from Afghanistan for British people and Afghans who have worked alongside them and been given the right to settle in the UK.https://t.co/9uDEUmFiti — 16 Air Assault Brigade (@16AirAssltBde) August 19, 2021

Brigadier Dan Blanchford, the most senior UK military officer on the ground in Kabul, said British armed forces personnel had “witnessed some harrowing scenes”, with at least seven Afghan civilians confirmed to have died outside the airfield gates in the chaotic crowds.

The UK Government has pledged to accept 20,000 Afghan refugees over the next five years, with 5,000 expected by the end of 2021.