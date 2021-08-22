Scottish Government ‘aren’t where they need to be’ on environment, claims Harvie

The Scottish Government “aren’t where they need to be” on the environment, Scottish Green Party co-leader Patrick Harvie has said.

The Greens and the SNP published an agreement that will see two MSPs from the junior party take ministerial office and the two sides pursue a joint policy platform.

In recent weeks, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been criticised by environmental campaigners for her response to calls to cancel licences for the Cambo oil field near Shetland.

Ms Sturgeon called on the UK Government – which ultimately holds the power over licences in the North Sea – to review all existing permits against environmental standards.

The deal was announced on Friday (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

The Scottish Greens have retained their opposition to Cambo after the deal, but signed on to the Scottish Government’s calls for a review of licences in the 51-page document.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Harvie said: “All political parties are having to change position (on environmental issues); some are going faster than others, but they’re doing that because Greens are in there making the case.

“I don’t think the SNP would have changed position if it wasn’t for the fact that we are in there negotiating with them, pushing them out of their comfort zone.

“I think that is welcome and should be acknowledged that they have begun that journey.

“They haven’t finished that journey, but they’ve begun and that’s really, really important.”

Mr Harvie went on to say there would have been “celebration” among the SNP at the idea of new extraction of oil and gas in the North Sea.

“Can you imagine, even a handful of years ago, an SNP First Minister saying a new oil and gas field in Scottish waters should be reviewed?” said Mr Harvie.

“Even just a handful of years ago there would have been celebration at the idea of more oil and gas extraction.

“Now, there is a realistic recognition that this is incompatible with the Paris climate agreement, never mind the stronger agreement that has to come from Cop26 in a couple of months’ time.

“This is not the end of the journey, but it’s a really important first step and it’s happening because Greens are in there pushing for it.”

The agreement between the two sides was rubber-stamped by the SNP’s national executive committee on Saturday, with plans for a non-binding members’ vote to be held this week.