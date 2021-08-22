‘Queen wants Duke of York to keep honorary military role’

The Queen has reportedly told insiders she wants the Duke of York to remain as colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

According to the Sunday Times, the monarch has conveyed her wish that Andrew – who is facing allegations of sexual assault, which he denies – keeps the honorary role that he took over from the Duke of Edinburgh in 2017.

“It is a very difficult, unsatisfactory situation.”

The source added that the duke’s honorary position is “not tenable or viable” and the regiment feels it is “not appropriate to retain him”.

Andrew, 61, stepped back from public duties in 2019 amid the fallout from his relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The Grenadiers and all the Duke’s military appointments are in abeyance after he stepped back from royal duties for the foreseeable future in November 2019.

“This remains the situation.”

At the time he stepped back, the duke said he continued to “unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein” and promised to “help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations”.

A page from the legal action brought in the US by Jeffrey Epstein-accuser Virginia Giuffre against the Duke of York (PA)

Ms Guiffre claims she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with the duke when she was 17 and a minor under US law.