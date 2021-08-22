Extinction Rebellion gears up for two weeks of climate protests across London

Environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion is gearing up for another two full weeks of climate protests, which are due to take place across London.

The group says thousands of people are expected to take part in their “Impossible Rebellion”, which plans to “target the root cause of the climate and ecological crisis”.

Demonstrations are scheduled in central locations including St James’ Park, Piccadilly Circus – similar to those carried out in 2019 – but more are due to take place in both north and south London.

Participants are being asked to gather in Trafalgar Square at 10am on Monday morning.

In a statement, the group said: “Beginning on Monday August 23, Extinction Rebellion will take to the streets again, with plans to disrupt the City of London to target the root cause of the climate and ecological crisis – the political economy.”

#WATCH | From Sunday, a major policing operation is under way as protests by Extinction Rebellion are set to take place in London. We’ll be working closely with @CityPolice and @BTP throughout the two weeks of their activity. Full details: https://t.co/tQH0zQDaoF pic.twitter.com/hhrAL7fG0Q — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) August 21, 2021

The group says disruption will continue until the Government agrees to stop all new fossil fuel investment immediately.

The movement has gained support from celebrities such as comedian and author Stephen Fry and actor Jerome Flynn.

In a video shared on Twitter, Fry praised the group for attempting to “make politicians really recalibrate, realign, revolutionise politics” through their “mucky” and “disruptive” demonstrations.

Flynn attended a protest on Sunday evening in which three activists scaled the entrance of the Guildhall building in central London.

A crowd of around 200 people gathered as the trio sprayed red spray paint over the walls of the building and unfurled a banner reading “co-liberation freedom together”.

“We’ve gotten used to certain systems that are life destructive, we created them, we’ve become addicted to them and we know the world is burning as a result,” he said.

“It feels needed and more poignant and more urgent than ever to come together.

“It’s time to collaborate, there are so many things that are trying to polarise us and pull us apart.”

The Metropolitan Police said a total of nine people had been arrested on Sunday in connection with the activities.

The force said three had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and a further five were arrested for conspiracy to cause criminal damage.

A further person was arrested for going equipped to cause criminal damage and all are in police custody, the Met said.

On the upcoming protests, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said: “We’ve got a significant operation in place lead by an experienced command team to effectively provide a proportionate response to what is going to be a protracted demonstration over two weeks.

“We don’t want serious disruption caused to London – the August bank holiday is one of the busiest of the year and we know this will mean officers are extracted from their local boroughs and brought into the centre of London to deal with this protest.”