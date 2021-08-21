Timeline of travel rule changes

Fifty changes to the rules for travellers arriving in England have been made since March 2020.

Here is a timeline of the amendments:

Airlines have called for the travel rules to be simplified (Steve Parsons/PA)

– 2. July 10 2020: Travel corridors are introduced, meaning arrivals from 73 countries and territories are exempt from quarantine.

– 3. July 26 2020: Spain is removed from the travel corridors list.

– 4. July 28 2020: Estonia, Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines are added to the travel corridors list.

– 5. July 31 2020: Luxembourg is removed from the travel corridors list.

– 6. August 8 2020: Andorra, Belgium and the Bahamas are removed from the travel corridors list. Brunei and Malaysia are added.

The travel corridors list was updated nearly every week (Tolga Akmen/PA)

– 8. August 22 2020: Croatia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Austria are removed from the travel corridors list.

– 9. August 29 2020: Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Jamaica are removed from the travel corridors list. Cuba is added.

– 10. September 9 2020: The islands policy is introduced to the travel corridors list. Seven Greek islands are removed.

– 11. September 12 2020: Mainland Portugal, Hungary, French Polynesia and Reunion are removed from the travel corridors list. Sweden is added.

– 12. September 19 2020: Slovenia and Guadeloupe are removed from the travel corridors list. Thailand and Singapore are added.

Singapore was added to the travel corridors list in September 2020, but it remained closed to British tourists (Steve Parsons/PA)

– 14. October 3 2020: Turkey, Poland, Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba are removed from the travel corridors list.

– 15. October 10 2020: The Greek islands of Lesvos, Santorini, Serifos, Tinos and Zakynthos are added to the travel corridors list.

– 16. October 18 2020: Italy, San Marino and Vatican City State are removed from the travel corridors list. The Greek island of Crete is added.

– 17. October 25 2020: Spain’s Canary Islands, the Greek island of Mykonos, the Maldives and Denmark are added to the travel corridors list. Liechtenstein is removed.

Spain is the UK’s most popular foreign holiday destination (Lauren Hurley/PA)

– 19. November 5 2020: Holidays are banned as England enters a second lockdown.

– 20. November 6 2020: Denmark is removed from the travel corridors list.

– 21. November 7 2020: A travel ban on arrivals from Denmark is introduced after widespread outbreaks of coronavirus on mink farms. Sweden and Germany are removed from the travel corridors list.

A travel ban on arrivals from Demark was implemented in November 2020 (John Giles/PA)

– 23. November 21 2020: Israel, Namibia, Rwanda, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba, the Northern Mariana Islands and the US Virgin Islands are added to the travel corridors list.

– 24. November 28 2020: Estonia and Latvia are removed from the travel corridors list. Several Pacific islands, Bhutan, Timor-Leste, Mongolia and Aruba are added. Denmark’s travel ban is lifted.

– 25. December 2 2020: The total ban on holidays is ended as the tiers system is introduced based on areas of England.

– 26. December 12 2020: Botswana and Saudi Arabia are added to the travel corridors list. The Canary Islands are removed.

– 27. December 14 2020: The quarantine period for arrivals from locations not on the travel corridors list is reduced from 14 days to 10 days.

– 28. December 15 2020: The Test to Release policy is introduced, allowing travellers to end quarantine early if they buy a test.

Travellers from amber countries can end self-isolation early if they take an extra PCR test (Jane Barlow/PA)

– 30. December 24 2020: A travel ban on arrivals from South Africa is introduced.

– 31. January 6 2021: International leisure travel is banned during the third lockdown.

– 32. January 9 2021: The travel ban is extended to southern Africa. Israel, Mauritius, the Seychelles and Botswana are removed from the travel corridors list.

– 33. January 12 2021: The United Arab Emirates is removed from the travel corridors list.

The United Arab Emirates is a popular winter sun destination (Carey Tompsett/PA)

– 35. January 15 2021: Entry to the UK is banned for passengers arriving from destinations across South and Central America, Portugal, Panama and Cape Verde.

– 36. January 16 2021: Aruba, Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba, and Qatar are removed from the travel corridors list.

– 37. January 18 2021: All travel corridors are suspended.

– 38. January 29 2021: A travel ban is introduced for arrivals from the United Arab Emirates, Burundi and Rwanda.

– 39. February 15 2021: Quarantine hotels are introduced for arrivals from red list locations.

Quarantine hotels have been used since February 15 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

– 41. March 19 2021: Ethiopia, Oman, Somalia and Qatar are added to the red list.

– 42. April 9 2021: The Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya and Bangladesh are added to the red list.

– 43. April 23 2021: India is added to the red list.

– 44. May 17 2021: A traffic light system for international travel is launched, with 12 countries and territories on the quarantine-free green list.

Portugal was the only viable major tourist destination on the green list when it was introduced (Nick Ansell/PA)

– 46. June 30 2021: Malta, Portugal’s Madeira, Spain’s Balearic Islands and several UK Overseas Territories and Caribbean islands are added to the green list. Eritrea, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Mongolia, Tunisia and Uganda are added to the red list.

– 47. July 19 2021: Travellers returning from amber list countries except France are exempt from quarantine if they have been fully vaccinated in the UK.

– 48. July 19 2021: Bulgaria, Croatia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are added to the green list. The Balearic Islands and British Virgin Islands move from green to amber. Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra Leone are added to the red list.

– 49. August 2 2021: Vaccinations authorised in the US, the EU and Switzerland are recognised for arrivals from amber countries. International cruises resume.