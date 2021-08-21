Raab ‘having pina coladas by the pool’ instead of helping interpreters – Yousaf

Scotland’s Health Secretary has accused Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab of “having pina coladas by the pool” instead of making a call to help interpreters stranded in Afghanistan.

Mr Raab has come under pressure this week after it emerged he was on holiday while Afghanistan fell to the Taliban.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he still has confidence in the minister.

Humza Yousaf was speaking at a rally in George Square (Craig Paton/PA)

It has since emerged the call was never made.

Speaking at a rally in Glasgow, Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf took aim at Mr Raab and the UK Government.

“In amongst all these big numbers, in amongst the trillions and the billions and the millions and the hundreds of thousands, not one single apology from the UK Government,” he said.

“Not one single syllable of regret by any UK Government.

“Not one single ounce of compassion from the UK Government even now at the most desperate time of need for our Afghan brothers and sisters.

“Shame on each and every one of those political leaders who have abandoned the Afghan people.”

He added: “All the while we have a Foreign Secretary who is more occupied with having pina coladas by the pool as opposed to picking up the phone to help Afghan interpreters who helped our soldiers there in Afghanistan.

“Shame on each and every one of them.”

This week, the Prime Minister pledged to take in 20,000 refugees from Afghanistan, with up to 5,000 to be allowed into the UK in the first year.

But Mr Yousaf attacked the scheme and the UK Government, saying: “If you’re looking for sanctuary, then Scotland can be your home.

“If you’re looking for a place for refuge, then Scotland can be your home.

“I call on the UK Government to show some basic humanity.

“To simply say we will allow 5,000 Afghans – 20,000 over a number of years – is pathetic.