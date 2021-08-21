Geronimo’s owner ‘on high alert’ as alpaca awaits his fate

The owner of an alpaca who faces destruction after testing positive for bovine tuberculosis remains on “high alert” after a 24-hour reprieve expired.

Helen Macdonald said officials from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) are yet to visit her farm in south Gloucestershire to enforce the destruction order.

Geronimo has twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis and his owner believes the tests are returning false positives, but has been refused permission to have him tested a third time.

Ms Macdonald, who owns a farm at Wickwar, said: “We will remain on high alert until Secretary of State George Eustice MP gives us permission to test Geronimo with an appropriate test for camelids four years after the misused tests.

“If the result is positive, I will accept it.

“Or keep Geronimo in ‘isolation for research purposes’, which is what we have been doing for four years.

“We must be able to learn and this is being denied to us. Everyone knows that what is happening to us is unreasonable and cruel.”

Geronimo’s owner Helen Macdonald wants further tests on him to be carried out (Ben Birchall/PA)

On Wednesday, a High Court judge refused her lawyer’s application for a temporary injunction to stop the destruction order and reopen the case.

Ms Macdonald said that when Defra officials arrive at her farm to euthanise Geronimo, she will not break the law.

At the farm, friends, family and supporters have joined her to protest against Geronimo’s impending fate.

Geronimo awaits his fate in isolation in Gloucestershire (Jacob King/PA)

Last week, the Government insisted all the evidence on Geronimo’s condition had been “looked at very carefully”.

A Defra spokesman said: “We are sympathetic to Ms Macdonald’s situation – just as we are with everyone with animals affected by this terrible disease.

“It is for this reason that the testing results and options for Geronimo have been very carefully considered by Defra, the Animal and Plant Health Agency and its veterinary experts, as well as passing several stages of thorough legal scrutiny.

Demonstrators outside Defra headquarters in central London (Hollie Adams/PA)