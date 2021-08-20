What the papers say – August 20

Friday’s papers are led by backlash over Dominic Raab holidaying in Greece while Kabul fell to the Taliban.

The Guardian, The Times and the Daily Mail report there are mounting calls for Mr Raab’s resignation after it was revealed he delegated duties and “in effect disappeared” while on holiday as Afghanistan collapsed.

Guardian front page, Friday 20 August 2021: Raab ‘refusedto take calls’ during fall of Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/XS9sbzlWQE — The Guardian (@guardian) August 19, 2021

TIMES: Whitehall chiefs holiday despite Afghan debacle #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/k19Mpkv8Ez — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 19, 2021

The Daily Telegraph leads with US President Joe Biden commenting the UK and other Nato allies had a “choice” to remain in Afghanistan once the US withdrew.

?The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Biden: UK and allies had choice to remain'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/iwbns1a8vF — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 19, 2021

The Metro dedicates its front page to the image of an Afghan mother begging soldiers in Kabul to save her daughter.

Meanwhile, the i says most voters believe Britain’s experience in Afghanistan was a “waste of time and lives”.

Councils across the UK are pushing for the Government to accept more Afghan refugees, according to The Independent.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express carries comments from Health Secretary Sajid Javid that Covid vaccines have saved nearly 100,000 lives.

Tomorrow's front page: 100,000 lives saved by Covid jabs #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vpOCBvYowl — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 19, 2021

The Daily Mirror says the father of Stuart Lubbock has vowed to contine his “fight for justice” after a man suspected of murdering his son in 2001 was released without charge.

The Daily Star reports football legend Denis Law has been diagnosed with dementia.

And the Financial Times leads with Toyota announcing it will cut production by 40% next month.