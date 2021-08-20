Stormy Saturday brings threat of floods and power cuts

Thunderstorms are set to strike much of the UK on Saturday, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy showers and thunder which could cause flooding, power cuts and travel disruption in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The warning covers large expanses of the three nations, with the exception of some coastal areas, and lasts from midday until 10pm on Saturday.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Thunderstorms expected across parts of Northern Ireland, England and Wales, Saturday 1200 – 2200 Latest info ? https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/SdkO5gdmsU — Met Office (@metoffice) August 20, 2021

This follows unsettled summer weather which has persisted across the UK throughout August.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said the City of London has had 117% of its usual August rainfall already, with 60mm (2.4in) of rain falling on the capital up to August 17 compared with 51mm (2in) usually seen over the entire month.

Northern Ireland has had 90mm (3.5in) of rain – 90% of its 97mm (3.8in) average for the month.