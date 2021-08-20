Murder investigation after two bodies found at separate homes

A murder investigation has been launched after two bodies were found within hours of each other at separate addresses in central London, in what police believe are linked incidents.

Emergency services were called to Ashbridge Street, Westminster, just after 9.30pm on Thursday, after concerns were raised for the wellbeing of people inside the property, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers found a 45-year-old woman who had suffered a knife injury. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have appealed for information (David Cheskin/PA)

Paramedics confirmed the 59-year-old man had died.

Inquiries are under way to trace the woman’s next of kin, while the man’s have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

No arrests have been made.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley said: “At this early stage we are retaining an open mind concerning motive, but at this stage we are treating these crimes as linked.

Detective Chief Superintendent Owain Richards, police commander for Westminster, said: “Crime scenes are in place in Ashbridge Street and Jerome Crescent and additional police resources and patrols have been deployed throughout the area to provide local reassurance.

“Anyone who has concerns is encouraged to approach patrol officers. To pass on information please call 101.”