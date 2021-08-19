Tube passengers warned of severe disruption if strikes go ahead

Planned strikes by London Underground drivers will cause severe disruption if they go ahead, Transport for London (TfL) has warned.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are due to walk out for 24 hours from noon on Tuesday August 24 and Thursday August 26 in a dispute over the grade of Night Tube drivers.

TfL said if this happens it will mean a significantly reduced service on all Tube lines for most of the week.

Passengers would be advised to complete their journeys by 1pm on the two strike dates.

The RMT claims the decision to scrap the separate pay grade for Night Tube drivers will destroy the work/life balance of 3,000 London Underground drivers.

A strike planned for earlier this month was called off after progress in talks.

Further discussions will take place at the conciliation service Acas on Friday.

“They have also helped to create more flexibility for many of our drivers and have resulted in no job losses.

“We have been able to return the Waterloo & City line to service as a result of these changes, and they will help as we continue to work on fully restoring other parts of the Tube service.

“Our drivers have been vital in keeping the Tube running during the pandemic, ensuring that key workers could move around the city during the lockdowns and helping fuel London’s recovery in more recent weeks.

“This new arrangement means that all drivers have been given the opportunity for full-time work and long-term job certainty, while Londoners can continue to rely on the regularity of Tube services.

“I urge the RMT to withdraw this action and to continue engaging with the constructive discussions we have been having in recent weeks so that we can avoid this unnecessary disruption to Londoners going about their daily lives.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our planned action remains on as scheduled.