Mecca owner Rank says venues have beaten expectations since May reopening

Bosses at casino and bingo hall owner Rank Group have said its venues have performed beyond expectations since reopening in May after pandemic closures dragged the company to a steep loss.

They told investors on Thursday that further growth is anticipated as “travel restrictions eventually ease and tourism returns, particularly to London”.

Rank, which owns the Mecca Bingo and Grosvenor Casinos brands, hailed “encouraging progress” across its brands since restrictions were eased on May 17.

It said sales across its Grosvenor venues for the 13 weeks to August 15 were 19% below levels from the same period in 2019, before the pandemic struck.

Electronic gaming manager Julie Baxter cleans the screens at the Grosvenor Edinburgh Maybury Casino after opening on May 17 (Jane Barlow/PA)

It came as the company plunged to a £92.9 million operating loss for the year to June 30, swinging from a £21.5 million profit a year earlier.

Rank Group chief executive John O’Reilly said he is “delighted” the year is over after an “exceptionally challenging” period for the business.

The company said its net gaming revenues slid by 48% to £329.6 million over the year, as it was particularly affected by venue closures.

Rank said it lost £15 million a month during the height of the pandemic as it was completely unable to trade from its halls and casinos.

The firm also saw a “year of transition” for its UK digital business as it made progress with online platform technology, although revenue “disappointed”.

“Good progress is being made in our digital businesses and there is a renewed sense of confidence as we focus on the growth initiatives within our clearly defined transformation programme.