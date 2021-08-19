Isolation alerts from Covid-19 app continue to fall following ‘logic’ tweak

The number of people instructed to self-isolate by the NHS Covid-19 app has continued to fall, reaching its lowest number since the week to June 23.

A total of 261,453 alerts were sent to users of the app for England and Wales in the week to August 11, down by 18% on the previous week when 317,519 were pinged.

The latest Government figures cover the first full week when the “logic” behind the tool was tweaked to alert fewer people who have been in close contact with someone that tested positive for coronavirus.

(PA Graphics)

Several sectors have been blighted by staff shortages as a result of the so-called “pingdemic”.

The rules were eased on August 16, when people who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus were told they no longer have to isolate if they come into contact with someone who tests positive – though they are advised to wear a mask, reduce their contact with others and take a test.