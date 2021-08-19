Highway to a new name as Government roads company changes again

Highways England has announced it is changing its name to National Highways.

The rebrand of the Government-owned company responsible for motorways and major A-roads in England comes only six years after its name was changed from Highways Agency.

It was also announced that Nick Harris has been appointed as the organisation’s new chief executive, having carried out the role on an interim basis since February.

“Nick will steer Highways England into an exciting new chapter, as it evolves into National Highways and delivers on our £27 billion plan to improve our roads and make journeys safer, smoother and greener.”

Mr Harris said: “I am pleased to be taking up the reins at such an exciting time. We have achieved a great deal and there is still more to be done.

“As we deliver the second roads investment strategy ensuring the safety of all road users, the delivery of our work and the benefits to our customers remains at the centre of our organisation.”

She went on: “The fact remains that powers over the operation and maintenance of highways are fully devolved.

“It is beyond baffling that the UK Government has to be reminded of this fact, over 20 years since the establishment of devolution.

“It is high time that the Tories accept reality and keep their hands off our devolved powers.”

Highways England has faced major criticism in recent years over the safety of smart motorways which involve using the hard shoulder as a live running line.