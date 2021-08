Former British army airbase worker granted settlement stuck in Afghanistan

A former British army airbase worker who is stuck in Afghanistan has described his fear of not being able to get out of the country after his application to move to the UK was disrupted by the Taliban’s takeover.

The worker, who the PA news agency is not naming, told how he previously worked in the British armed forces base in Helmand province between 2007 and 2014.

He was granted settlement in the UK for him and his family just days before the Taliban captured Lashkar Gah, the capital of the southern Helmand province.

The British Army has been flown out to help move people from Afghanistan to the UK (LPhot Ben Shread/MoD Crown copyright/PA)

However, the documents are now locked in a building which has since closed after the government collapsed.

The worker said he has not heard from the British Government since Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul fell to the extremist group and is extremely worried for his and his family’s safety.

He told PA: “I am really worried and concerned about the wellbeing of myself and my family. Anything can happen at any moment to us.

“When anyone knocks on my door I expect something bad will happen to me. When I see the Taliban’s movements outside of my compound, [I see] they are searching houses of government officials who have been living there. It’s really frustrating and exhausting situation.

The Ministry of Defence has been working to get people out of Afghanistan for several days (Paul Crouch/PA)

The worker described the Taliban’s takeover as a “shock” to him and his family.

“I didn’t expect that the Taliban would, once again, be able to take over and collapse the Afghan government,” he said.

“Everybody’s shocked. I thought that the Afghan national army would be able to resist troops for at least a year or a couple of months. But everything changed very soon.”