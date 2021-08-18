What the papers say – August 18

The papers on Wednesday are led by the Government’s plan to allow up to 20,000 Afghan refugees to seek sanctuary in the UK over the coming years.
The Times, The Guardian and the Daily Express report the Afghanistan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme will bring 5,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban into Britain in its first year.
Home Secretary Priti Patel has called on Europe to help take in Afghan refugees, according to The Daily Telegraph.
The Daily Mail says Afghan interpreters are in hiding near Kabul airport as the Royal Air Force conducts evacuation flights out of the country.
The Independent, Financial Times and the i lead with the Taliban promising to respect human rights and uphold the rights of women and girls “within the framework of Sharia” law.
Metro reports on the “true courage” of women who have stayed in the country, while the Daily Mirror calls on the Government to increase its planned intake of refugees.
In other news, the Daily Star says Nando’s has run out of chicken due to the so-called “pingdemic”.